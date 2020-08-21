Rajiv Kumar appointed Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar.

AHMEDABAD:

21 August 2020 23:06 IST

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar was on Friday appointed as the Election Commissioner by the Centre. Mr. Kumar has been appointed in place of Ashok Lavasa, who has resigned to join the Asian Development of Bank.

Mr. Kumar is a former IAS officer of the 1984 batch of the Jharkhand cadre. After he retired from the service, he was appointed as Chairperson of the Public Sector Enterprises Selection Board, which selects top officials for public sector undertakings.

