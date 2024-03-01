ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Santhan’s body flown to Sri Lanka

March 01, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Chennai

Santhan died early on February 28 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital due to a cardiac arrest.

PTI

The body of Sri Lankan national Santhan, a former convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was flown to Sri Lanka from here for last rites, his counsel Pugazhendi said.

The embalmed body, draped and kept in a coffin, was sent on a flight to Sri Lanka amidst heavy police protection. Santhan's mortal remains would be taken to his house in Sri Lanka, his counsel Pugazhendhi said.

His mortal remains were handed over by the authorities following completion of all formalities after he died early on February 28 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital due to a cardiac arrest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Santhan had been battling for his life for nearly a month due to liver failure diagnosed by the doctors at RGGGH as cryptogenic cirrhosis - a condition with no apparent underlying reason.

His brother and his counsel were by his side when he breathed his last.

On Thursday, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to take all necessary steps to send Santhan's body to Sri Lanka.

Santhan (55) was one among the seven convicts ordered to be released by the Supreme Court in 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Sri Lanka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US