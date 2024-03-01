GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Santhan’s body flown to Sri Lanka

Santhan died early on February 28 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital due to a cardiac arrest.

March 01, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Chennai

PTI

The body of Sri Lankan national Santhan, a former convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was flown to Sri Lanka from here for last rites, his counsel Pugazhendi said.

The embalmed body, draped and kept in a coffin, was sent on a flight to Sri Lanka amidst heavy police protection. Santhan's mortal remains would be taken to his house in Sri Lanka, his counsel Pugazhendhi said.

His mortal remains were handed over by the authorities following completion of all formalities after he died early on February 28 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital due to a cardiac arrest.

Santhan had been battling for his life for nearly a month due to liver failure diagnosed by the doctors at RGGGH as cryptogenic cirrhosis - a condition with no apparent underlying reason.

His brother and his counsel were by his side when he breathed his last.

On Thursday, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to take all necessary steps to send Santhan's body to Sri Lanka.

Santhan (55) was one among the seven convicts ordered to be released by the Supreme Court in 2022.

