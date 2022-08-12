India

Rajiv case: Nalini approaches SC seeking premature release

File picture of S. Nalini, a convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy
Legal Correspondent New Delhi August 12, 2022 03:35 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 00:34 IST

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict S. Nalini has approached the Supreme Court seeking premature release from life imprisonment.

The Madras High Court had, in June, dismissed writ petitions filed by S. Nalini and R.P. Ravichandran, the life convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to release them forthwith without waiting further for the Governor’s nod to a September 9, 2018, Cabinet recommendation.

The High Court had held that the Governor’s signature was sine qua non under Article 161 of the Constitution. The court had also observed that it could not exercise extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to pass an order similar to the one that released A.G. Perarivalan, another convict in the assassination case, on May 18.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Perarivalan had served over 30 years in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Read more...