Rajiv case: Governor bound by aid and advice of Cabinet, argued T.N.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday in the Supreme Court said the Governor was bound by the aid and advice of the State Cabinet which proposed the premature release of convicts S. Nalini and others in 2018.

Instead of acting on the recommendation of the Cabinet to remit their life sentence, the Governor had kept the files pending for over two-and-a-half years before finally forwarding it to the President in January 2021.

The State, represented by advocate Joseph S. Aristotle, said even the President has not taken a decision for the past one year and nine months.

The State said Nalini has been incarcerated in the Special Prison for Women, Vellore, for the past 30 years, four months and 25 days.

"Her case was recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu for premature release under Article 161 of the Constitution along with other six life convict prisoners involved in the assassination. This also includes the case of A.G. Perarivalan who was released by the Supreme Court," the State informed the court in an affidavit.

Perarivalan was released by the apex court using its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The State referred to apex court judgments that the President and the Governors cannot act on their judgment while dealing with mercy petitions but should act in accordance with the aid and advice of the Ministers.

"The Governor is but a shorthand expression for the State government," Tamil Nadu quoted from a judgment.

It said the offences for which Nalini and others are now undergoing life imprisonment falls squarely and directly related to 'public order' and come under the exclusive domain of the State government.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai is scheduled to hear the case on Friday.

The Madras High Court had in June dismissed the writ petitions filed by Nalini and co-accused Ravichandran, who had sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to release them forthwith without waiting anymore for the Governor’s nod to a September 9, 2018 Cabinet recommendation.

The High Court had held that the Governor’s signature was sine qua non under Article 161 of the Constitution.

The High Court had also observed that it could not exercise extraordinary powers under Article 142 to pass an order similar to the one which released Perarivalan.