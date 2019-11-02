National

Rajinikanth to be honoured at IFFI, French actor Isabelle Huppert to get Lifetime Achievement Award

Actor Rajnikanth. File

Actor Rajnikanth. File   | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The 50th International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour actor Rajinikanth with a special Icon of Golden Jubilee award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

The Minister also announced celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In its golden jubilee year, the festival will screen 50 films by 50 female filmmakers to acknowledge the contribution of women in cinema, Mr. Javadekar said. Russia will be the partner country at the festival this year.

Industry veterans at the event

International Film Festival of India completes 50 years

Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan’s selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the movie gala.

The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. Close to 250 films from various countries will be screened at the premier film festival.

Related Topics Entertainment Movies National
Indian cinema
film festival
cinema
