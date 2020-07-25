Rajesh Bhushan takes over as Secretary Health

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan, who was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the central government in April this year, has been appointed as new Health Secretary to succeed Preeti Sudan, whose extended tenure is coming to an end in July 31. Bhushan is a 1987 batch Bihar cadre officer.

Ms Sudan’s superannuation was scheduled in April 2020 but she was given a three month extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another change, Mines Secretary Sushil Kumar has been appointed secretary of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Kumar is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre and has been appointed in place of Ram Kumar Mishra, who has been named Women and Child Development secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Mines, to Anil Kumar Jain, who is full fledged secretary in the Ministry of Coal.

Mr Jain is a 1986 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

In the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Mr Mishra succeeds Ajay Tirkey who has been appointed secretary, Department of Land Resources. Mr. Tirkey also a 1987 batch officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, will replace Ruolkhumlien Buhril, who superannuates on July 31.