Rajdhani trains carry nearly 3.5 lakh people in 5 days

Rajdhani Specials carried nearly 3.5 lakh passengers in the last five days, generating a revenue of over ₹69 crore for the Indian Railways, said officials.
The Rajdhani Special train service, which was started on May 12 to ferry stranded people between Delhi and other major cities of the country, has seen a major demand from the middle class with most of them running on full capacity.
The trains run on Rajdhani routes and charge premium fares.
Around 1,87,827 tickets were booked till date and a total of 3,48,634 passengers have travelled so far on these special trains. The total fare collected till date has been ₹69,33,67,735. Twenty-one trains would be operational on May 27, the Railways said.
