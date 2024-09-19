GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman officer in Jodhpur dies after surgery, inquiry ordered following allegations of negligence

33-year-old officer of the Rajasthan Administrative Service was operated upon in a private hospital in Jodhpur on September 6, after which her condition had deteriorated

Published - September 19, 2024 11:30 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 33-year-old woman officer of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), Priyanka Bishnoi, died late on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad following a surgery in Jodhpur, where she was posted as Assistant Collector. She was operated upon in a private hospital in Jodhpur on September 6, after which her condition had deteriorated.

Jodhpur Collector Gaurav Agrawal ordered an inquiry after Bishnoi’s relatives alleged medical negligence and said that she was administered excessive anaesthesia during her stomach surgery. A five-member committee of doctors, led by the Principal of the Sampurnanand Medical College in Jodhpur, will submit a report after the inquiry.

Under new law, doctors face two years of imprisonment for death due to negligence

Bishnoi, a 2016 batch RAS officer and a native of Bikaner district, was referred to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad when she went into a coma and was unable to recover after the surgery in Jodhpur. Her father-in-law Sahiram Bishnoi said the officer had died because of medical negligence and demanded strict action against the surgeons at the Jodhpur hospital.

Bishnoi was transferred as Deputy Commissioner with the Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation earlier this month, but had not taken charge as yet. Her relatives, accompanied by the activists of the Bishnoi community, staged a dharna at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur following the post-mortem, with the demand for the registration of a criminal case against the private hospital where her surgery was performed.

Jodhpur West Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajarshi Raj Verma convinced the protesters to lift the dharna and take the body for cremation. Mr. Verma said there were Supreme Court guidelines as well as the State government’s standard operating procedure with regard to the registration of a case of medical negligence, and assured that the police would take action after the committee submitted its report.

Bishnoi’s relatives left for Surpura village in Phalodi with her body for cremation after talks with police officers on Thursday. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled the officer’s death, saying her demise was “extremely sad”.

Published - September 19, 2024 11:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Jodhpur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.