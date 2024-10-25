GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Violence erupts over bursting crackers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

An altercation between two communities over bursting of crackers, turned into a stabbing incident in which one Devendra Singh suffered minor injuries

Published - October 25, 2024 12:40 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI

One person suffered minor injuries after a clash broke out between members of two communities allegedly over bursting firecrackers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday (October 25, 2024).

They said some men were bursting firecrackers at Mangla Chowk when another group objected to it.

"The altercation turned into a stabbing incident in which one Devendra Singh suffered minor injuries," a police official said.

Following the stabbing incident, members of both communities pelted each other with stones. A car was also set ablaze.

Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said additional force was deployed in the area and the situation was under control.

More than 25 people have been detained in connection with the incident, he added.

