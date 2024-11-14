 />
Vice-President Dhankhar asks farmers to increase participation in agricultural marketing

The Vice-President said the unity of the farming community was crucial for nationalism, as the farmers were the symbol of the nation

Published - November 14, 2024 10:04 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to Nathu Ram Mirdha at the 105th National Jat Conference, in Pushkar.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to Nathu Ram Mirdha at the 105th National Jat Conference, in Pushkar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday (November 14, 2024) called upon the farmers to increase their participation in the marketing and trade of agricultural produce. Mr. Dhankhar said the farmers should be a part of the trade related to the produce for which they were putting in hard work with a great difficulty.

“This [agricultural marketing] is a huge business. We are pushing this treasure away from ourselves. When grains are produced, they are sold immediately. Teach your children that wealth is entirely on the side of trade,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

While expressing concern over the attempts to divide the farming community, Mr. Dhankhar said Jats formed an essential part of the farming class and were the “soul of agriculture”. “There seems to be a conspiracy to divide farmers into castes, but the heart and body can never be separated… We are the soul of the farming community. We must protect this soul,” he said.

The Vice-President said the unity of the farming community was crucial for nationalism, as the farmers were the symbol of the nation. “Whenever any crisis arises in the country, the farmer will bear it on his chest. There are some [important] issues which should be resolved. We are the ones who produce gold from the soil,” he said.

Mr. Dhankhar later visited the famous Brahma temple in the town and paid floral tributes at the statues of local deity Veer Tejaji and popular farmer leader and former Union Minister, the late Nathuram Mirdha.

Published - November 14, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Agriculture / Rajasthan / Jaipur

