Value of MoUs inked under Rajasthan global investment summit swells to ₹12.50 lakh crore

The total value of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed for investments in Rajasthan under the upcoming global investment summit swelled to ₹12.50 lakh crore, with new agreements worth ₹8 lakh crore inked in New Delhi on Monday.

The investors’ meet in the national capital for the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ summit, set to be held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11, saw a large number of industrial groups and companies signing the MoUs with the State government’s Bureau of Investment Promotion. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sharma said Rajasthan at present stood at the “cusp of a transformative era”, while embracing a new vision for growth and prosperity. “The State government’s focus is not just on signing the MoUs for investment intentions, but to realise them into projects on the ground,” he said.

The Chief Minister said his government has set a goal of doubling the State’s economy from $180 billion to $350 billion in the next five years. “We wish to build a sustainable future for the generations to come. Our commitment is reflected in the initiatives designed to attract investment, boost local production, and empower our people,” he said.

State govt. support

Referring to the State government’s investor-centric approach, the CM said the focus was on supporting businesses with proactive policies, streamlined processes, reduced compliance burdens, and fostered transparency. Industrial land acquisition and development have been simplified, and initiatives like the private industrial park scheme and land aggregation and monetisation policy are being rolled out, he said.

The MoUs were signed across a range of sectors such as renewable energy, power transmissions, oil and gas, compressed natural gas, logistics, cement, and agricultural technology. The State government’s delegation led by Mr. Sharma will interact with Ambassadors and diplomats from several countries on Tuesday to seek their support for investments.

