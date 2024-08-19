After battling for life for four days, a 15-year-old boy, whose stabbing by a fellow student sparked communal violence in Udaipur, succumbed to injuries on Monday (August 19, 2024).

Sometime before the boy breathed his last, his sister tied rakhi on his wrist in the hospital on Raksha Bandhan, Udaipur Collector Arvind Poswal said.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in the city and mobile internet services are suspended in the wake of the communal violence on Friday, police said.

Inspector General of Police (Udaipur) Ajaypal Lamba said that the boy died during treatment on Monday and the body has been shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

"The body will be handed over to his family after the postmortem," he said.

There was heavy police deployment outside the district hospital as well as additional forces in different parts of the city to maintain law and order, officials said.

The boy, Devraj, was attacked by a fellow student outside their school over some issue on Friday. After the incident, the local police had detained the accused and arrested his father.

Protesting against the incident, members of Hindu outfits had set ablaze some cars at a motor garage and vandalised a shop in a mall.

As tension prevailed over the incident, all government and private schools were closed till further orders and mobile internet services were suspended. Also, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people have been imposed in the city.

