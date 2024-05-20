GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two sentenced to death by POCSO court in Rajasthan court for raping, burning alive minor girl

The court on Saturday had convicted the two accused for the crime that took place in August 2023; seven others accused of destroying evidence were acquitted

Published - May 20, 2024 02:00 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday awarded death sentence to two men for raping and burning alive a minor girl in a coal furnace last year.

"Kalu and Kanha were awarded death penalty by the court," Special Public Prosecutor Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat said.

The court on Saturday had convicted Kalu and Kanha for the crime that took place in August last year.

Seven others accused of destroying evidence were acquitted by the court.

Mr. Kishnawat said the acquittal will be challenged in the High Court.

The 14-year-old girl had gone missing while she had gone to graze cattle on August 2 last year. The two accused raped the girl and threw her into a coal furnace.

