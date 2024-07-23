ADVERTISEMENT

Train accident averted in Rajasthan after iron rods found on railway track

Updated - July 23, 2024 11:13 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 10:55 am IST - Jaipur

PTI

A potential train accident was averted in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan after a loco pilot spotted iron rods on the track, officials said on July 23.

The incident took place on Sunday night shortly after the Asarva-Jaipur Express train left Dungarpur station.

The train departed at around 11 p.m. after 4 km, the loco pilot spotted the rods on the track and applied brakes. The train stopped just before the rods, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dungarpur Rajkumar Rajora said a case has been registered against unidentified people and the matter is being investigated. He said there were six iron rods on the track.

