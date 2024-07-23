GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Train accident averted in Rajasthan after iron rods found on railway track

Updated - July 23, 2024 11:13 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 10:55 am IST - Jaipur

PTI

A potential train accident was averted in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan after a loco pilot spotted iron rods on the track, officials said on July 23.

The incident took place on Sunday night shortly after the Asarva-Jaipur Express train left Dungarpur station.

Railways constitute multi-disciplinary committee to look into problems of Loco Pilots 

The train departed at around 11 p.m. after 4 km, the loco pilot spotted the rods on the track and applied brakes. The train stopped just before the rods, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dungarpur Rajkumar Rajora said a case has been registered against unidentified people and the matter is being investigated. He said there were six iron rods on the track.

Related Topics

indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.