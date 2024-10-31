GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traders, entrepreneurs set to play important role in Rising Rajasthan summit

Conferences of Rajasthani migrants can be organised in the States, the CM said; minimum limit for investments under standard services package has been reduced from ₹50 crore to ₹25 crore, he added

Published - October 31, 2024 04:01 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma meets UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi ahead of the Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, which is scheduled to be held from Dec 9 to 11, in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma meets UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi ahead of the Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, which is scheduled to be held from Dec 9 to 11, in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: ANI

Traders and entrepreneurs are set to play an important role in the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit-2024 scheduled for December, which will facilitate new partnerships and innovations. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has described them as “brand ambassadors” of the mega-event and asked them to invite migrant industrialists settled in other States.

Industrialists and businessmen in Rajasthan have offered to work shoulder to shoulder with the State government to make the summit a success. While the branches of traders’ associations spread in other States will work to attract investments, the stakeholders have submitted suggestions for the sectors such as tourism, agriculture, education, mining, handicrafts, renewable energy, textiles, electronics, and gems and jewellery.

Mr. Sharma said at an interaction with the representatives of local industrial and business organisations here earlier this week that the migrants from Rajasthan in other States could show their industrial skills in their motherland. “The wide network of entrepreneurs and their organisations can play an important role in the success of the upcoming summit by inviting investments,” he said.

The Chief Minister suggested that the conferences of Rajasthani migrants be organised in the States such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar to attract them to make investments in different sectors.

‘One district, one product’

Mr. Sharma said the State government would shortly implement a “one district, one product” policy, paying special attention to “vocal for local”, to encourage the local entrepreneurs and create new employment opportunities. The minimum limit for investments to get incentives under the standard services package had already been reduced from ₹50 crore to ₹25 crore, he said.

The State government has so far signed memorandums of understanding worth ₹18 lakh crore ahead of the Rising Rajasthan summit. Mr. Sharma said all the agreements would be implemented as viable projects on the ground.

The State government was also working on industry policy, start-up policy, green hydrogen policy, export promotion policy, and logistics and warehousing policy with the provisions for making the investments easy and accessible, Mr. Sharma said.

