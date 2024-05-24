Sweltering nights in Rajasthan, temperature stays above 30 degree Celsius in most places

“Night temperatures remained above 30 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan,” the local weather office said on May 24. “The State recorded its highest temperature at 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer on May 23,” according to Met Centre Jaipur.

“There were also reports of five deaths due to suspected heat stroke in the State on Thursday. Five peacocks were also found dead in Khairthal district,” officials had said. The weather office has issued a red alert for many districts in the State for the next three days.

“The minimum temperature on Thursday night in Sirohi was 27.9 degrees Celsius, in Sikar it was 29 degrees Celsius, in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) 29.1 degrees Celsius and in Alwar it was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius,” the Met Centre said, adding that it stayed above 30 degrees Celsius in most places in the State. The highest night temperature was recorded in Phanodi at 36.8 degrees Celsius. The weather office has predicted severe heatwaves in most districts in the State.

