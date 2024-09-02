SI recruitment paper leak: Former RPSC member held for providing exam paper to his children

Former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Ramuram Raika has been arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police in connection with a sub-inspector recruitment paper leak, an official said.

The SOG had on Sunday (September 1, 2024) arrested Mr. Raika's son and daughter besides three other trainees for their involvement in the paper leak and securing a position in the exam.

"The former RPSC member was arrested late on Sunday (September 1, 2024) for providing the sub-inspector recruitment exam paper to his children," ADG SOG V.K. Singh said on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Mr. Raika will be presented before the court on Monday (September 2, 2024)for seeking police remand. All five accused arrested were produced before a court on Sunday (September 1, 2024) from where they were sent for police remand till September 7.

According to an official statement, “among the arrested trainees include Shobha Raika and her brother Devesh Raima. Both are children of former Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Ramuram Raika.”

“The other three trainees include Manju Devi, Avinash Palsania and Vijendra Kumar,” the statement read.

All five trainees were taken into custody from the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) and brought to the SOG office for interrogation on Saturday (August 31, 2014).

So far, three separate chargesheet have been presented against the 61 accused in the sub-inspector recruitment exam - 2021 case.

Among the 61 accused, 33 are trainee sub-inspectors, four are selected candidates who did not join the service and 24 are their associates who were also linked with the paper leak gang.

According to the statement, the search for 65 other accused is underway.

