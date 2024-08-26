ADVERTISEMENT

Shops shut, communal tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Published - August 26, 2024 07:18 pm IST - JAIPUR

Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up; police said they are trying to identify the people behind the attempt to create communal disturbance

PTI

Shopkeepers downed shutters Monday after communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara city, a day after a chopped portion of a "cow's tail" was found near a temple, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police used lathis to disperse a crowd that hurled stones at them. Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up.

Prohibitory orders issued as communal tension grips Udaipur after student stabs classmate in school

Some people had reported to police Sunday that a portion of a cow’s tail was found near the temple.

On Janmasthami Monday, a large demonstration was held at the city’s Parshuram Circle demanding the arrest of the culprits. People in the crowd asked traders to shut their shops and some protesters threw stones at police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said they are trying to identify the people behind the attempt to create communal disturbance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Rajasthan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US