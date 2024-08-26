GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shops shut, communal tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up; police said they are trying to identify the people behind the attempt to create communal disturbance

Published - August 26, 2024 07:18 pm IST - JAIPUR

PTI

Shopkeepers downed shutters Monday after communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara city, a day after a chopped portion of a "cow's tail" was found near a temple, police said.

Police used lathis to disperse a crowd that hurled stones at them. Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up.

Prohibitory orders issued as communal tension grips Udaipur after student stabs classmate in school

Some people had reported to police Sunday that a portion of a cow’s tail was found near the temple.

On Janmasthami Monday, a large demonstration was held at the city’s Parshuram Circle demanding the arrest of the culprits. People in the crowd asked traders to shut their shops and some protesters threw stones at police.

Police said they are trying to identify the people behind the attempt to create communal disturbance.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.