Shops shut, communal tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Shopkeepers downed shutters Monday after communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara city, a day after a chopped portion of a "cow's tail" was found near a temple, police said.

Police used lathis to disperse a crowd that hurled stones at them. Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up.

Some people had reported to police Sunday that a portion of a cow’s tail was found near the temple.

On Janmasthami Monday, a large demonstration was held at the city’s Parshuram Circle demanding the arrest of the culprits. People in the crowd asked traders to shut their shops and some protesters threw stones at police.

Police said they are trying to identify the people behind the attempt to create communal disturbance.