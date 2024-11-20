 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schools in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara go online for classes 1 to 5 due to Delhi-NCR pollution

Teachers will hold online classes for students during this period, the District Collector’s order stated

Updated - November 20, 2024 01:35 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Smog and fog enveloped the city of Delhi and NCR during a cold morning in New Delhi on Monday (November 18, 2024), and air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category.

Smog and fog enveloped the city of Delhi and NCR during a cold morning in New Delhi on Monday (November 18, 2024), and air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The administration of Khairthal-Tijara district in Rajasthan has announced that all schools will hold online classes for students of classes 1 to 5 for four days starting Wednesday (November 20, 2024) given alarmingly high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The order was issued by District Collector Kishore Kumar on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) following the Supreme Court’s directions to all states in the Delhi-NCR area to decide on conducting physical classes for students up to class 12 amid the dire situation.

Khairthal-Tijara, which was carved out of Alwar in August 2023, falls under the National Capital Region (NCR).

In his order, Mr. Kumar said all government and private schools in the district will suspend physical classes for students of classes 1 to 5 from November 20 to 23, or until further notice (whichever is earlier).

Teachers will hold online classes for students during this period, the order stated.

The order is only applicable to students, teachers are required to come to school to conduct online classes.

Published - November 20, 2024 01:34 pm IST

Related Topics

pollution / air pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.