RSS workers attacked during religious event in Jaipur, 10 injured

Accused Naseeb Chaudhary and his son have been taken into custody and efforts are on to nab others involved in the RSS worker attack in Jaipur

Published - October 18, 2024 09:46 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Ten people associated with the RSS were injured after being attacked during a religious programme at a temple. File

Ten people associated with the RSS were injured after being attacked during a religious programme at a temple. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ten people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were injured after being attacked by some people during a religious programme at a temple, police said on Friday, October 18, 2024.

“A ‘jagran’ programme was underway in the temple on Thursday (October 17) night on the occasion of Sharad Purnima. When prasad was being distributed among devotees, two people who live in the neighbourhood objected to holding the event late at night,” they said.

Also Read: India helps even those countries that once waged war against it: Mohan Bhagwat

“After an altercation over the issue, the accused called others and attacked people with a knife, in which 10 RSS workers got injured,” they said.

Six of the injured have been admitted at Sawai Man Singh Hospital for treatment.

“Accused Naseeb Chaudhary and his son have been taken into custody and efforts are on to nab others involved in the attack,” the police said, adding further probe is on.

Agitated by the incident, some people blocked the Delhi-Ajmer National Highway for some time. However, they lifted their dharna late Thursday night.

