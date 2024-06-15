RSS-linked MSME group Laghu Udyog Bharati to co-host global exhibition on stone industry in Jaipur

The Laghu Udyog Bharati, an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated body focussed on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), will co-host the 13th edition of ‘India Stonemart’, to be organised in Jaipur in February 2026 as one of the world’s largest exhibitions on the stone industry. The biennial event will comprehensively showcase natural dimensional stones, ancillary products, and the related services.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Centre for Development of Stones (C-DoS) and the Laghu Udyog Bharati in Jaipur on Friday for organising the ‘India Stonemart’ with the participation of various stakeholders, including domestic and overseas producers, exporters and importers, technology providers, architects, builders, and developers.

Rajasthan’s Bharatiya Janata Party government has opted to involve the RSS wing for the first time in the global event organised by the C-DoS, which is an autonomous organisation promoted by the State government and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO).

Global ambitions

The ‘India Stonemart’ trade fair has been held biennially in Jaipur since its inception in 2000. In addition to the display of a wide range of materials, the exhibition of stone machinery and heavy equipment provides insights into the latest technology and innovations in the stone sector.

Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was present at the MoU signing ceremony, said the agreement would pave the way for developing Rajasthan’s stone and related industries at the global level. The association of Laghu Udyog Bharati as a co-organiser of ‘India Stonemart’ for the first time would give a new dimension to the event and inspire the participants, Col. Rathore said.

Laghu Udyog Bharati’s organising secretary Prakash Chandra said that Rajasthan had abundant reserves of minerals and stones and the State’s stones and artisans had made their mark not only in the country, but abroad as well. “Entrepreneurs and investors are going to get a better opportunity to expand their business through grand events like India Stonemart,” he said.

