ADVERTISEMENT

RSS-linked MSME group Laghu Udyog Bharati to co-host global exhibition on stone industry in Jaipur

Published - June 15, 2024 04:19 pm IST - JAIPUR

This is the first time the RSS wing will co-host the biennial event, organised by an autonomous State government body; MoU will help develop Rajasthan’s stone industry at global level, says Industries Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The Laghu Udyog Bharati, an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated body focussed on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), will co-host the 13th edition of ‘India Stonemart’, to be organised in Jaipur in February 2026 as one of the world’s largest exhibitions on the stone industry. The biennial event will comprehensively showcase natural dimensional stones, ancillary products, and the related services.

ADVERTISEMENT

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Centre for Development of Stones (C-DoS) and the Laghu Udyog Bharati in Jaipur on Friday for organising the ‘India Stonemart’ with the participation of various stakeholders, including domestic and overseas producers, exporters and importers, technology providers, architects, builders, and developers.

Rajasthan’s Bharatiya Janata Party government has opted to involve the RSS wing for the first time in the global event organised by the C-DoS, which is an autonomous organisation promoted by the State government and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO).

ADVERTISEMENT

Global ambitions

The ‘India Stonemart’ trade fair has been held biennially in Jaipur since its inception in 2000. In addition to the display of a wide range of materials, the exhibition of stone machinery and heavy equipment provides insights into the latest technology and innovations in the stone sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was present at the MoU signing ceremony, said the agreement would pave the way for developing Rajasthan’s stone and related industries at the global level. The association of Laghu Udyog Bharati as a co-organiser of ‘India Stonemart’ for the first time would give a new dimension to the event and inspire the participants, Col. Rathore said.

Laghu Udyog Bharati’s organising secretary Prakash Chandra said that Rajasthan had abundant reserves of minerals and stones and the State’s stones and artisans had made their mark not only in the country, but abroad as well. “Entrepreneurs and investors are going to get a better opportunity to expand their business through grand events like India Stonemart,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US