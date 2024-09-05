GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road crash in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district leaves six dead

The accident occurred on September 4 night on the Suratgarh-Anupgarh State highway

Published - September 05, 2024 11:03 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Six people were killed in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district when a car rammed into two motorcycles. (Representative Image)

Six people were killed in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district when a car rammed into two motorcycles. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: File

Six people were killed in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district when a car rammed into two motorcycles, police said on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The accident occurred on Wednesday (September 4) night on the Suratgarh-Anupgarh State highway when the victims were returning after attending a religious programme.

"Six people have been killed in the accident. Three died on the spot while three others died while on way to hospital," Bijai Nagar police station in-charge Govind Ram said.

The car driver fled from the spot. The deceased were identified as Tarachand (20), Manish (24), Sunil Kumar (20), Rahul (20), Shubhkaran (19) and Balram (20).

The bodies will be handed over to family members after postmortem.

