REET Paper Leak: ED makes third arrest in ongoing investigation

Raju Ram Iram, according to the Enforcement Directorate, had received the leaked paper of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 from other accused and given it to his associates for distribution among candidates.

Updated - July 20, 2024 04:48 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 20 said it has made a fresh and third arrest in connection with its ongoing money-laundering probe into the alleged leak of the question paper for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) in 2021.

Raju Ram Iram was taken into custody on July 19. A special court in Jaipur dealing with cases lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) sent him to the ED's custody for three days, the central agency said in a statement.

The ED had earlier arrested retired assistant professor Pradeep Parasher and his assistant, Ram Kripal Meena, in the case.

Iram, according to the ED, had received the leaked paper of the REET-2021 from other accused and given it to his associates for distribution among candidates.

The accused took the help of his associates and made arrangements in Jodhpur to "show and read" the leaked paper to various candidates in lieu of a huge amount of money, the agency said.

The money-laundering case of the ED stems from a Rajasthan Police FIR and chargesheets.

The federal agency carried out multiple searches in connection with the case last year, "resulting in recovery of incriminating documents, digital records and seizure of huge cash". It has also chargesheeted Meena.

