Ravneet Singh Bittu elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Published - August 28, 2024 04:39 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Assembly’s Principal Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma presenting the certificate of election to Ravneet Singh Bittu’s election agent Yogendra Singh Tanwar in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Assembly’s Principal Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma presenting the certificate of election to Ravneet Singh Bittu’s election agent Yogendra Singh Tanwar in Jaipur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha Member from Rajasthan after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s entry into the Upper House of Parliament was facilitated by the Opposition Congress’s decision not to field its candidate in the byelection.

Mr. Bittu had filed his nomination papers for the bypoll here on August 21 for the seat vacated after the resignation of Congress MP K.C. Venugopal. The nomination paper of an Independent candidate, Babita Wadhwani, was cancelled during scrutiny on August 22.

State Assembly’s Principal Secretary and Returning Officer Mahaveer Prasad Sharma presented the certificate of election to Mr. Bittu’s authorised election agent Yogendra Singh Tanwar. The term of membership on the seat will be till June 21, 2026. Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in the State, the BJP and Congress have five each after Mr. Bittu’s election.

Mr. Bittu, a three-time Lok Sabha Member and the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, switched over from Congress to the BJP in March this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Despite losing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana in Punjab, he was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers and he needed to be elected to either House of Parliament within six months of his appointment to continue as Minister.

