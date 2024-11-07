Ramgarh Assembly byelection: Young Congress candidate vies for sympathy vote

Riding on a sympathy wave, young Congress candidate Aryaan Khan is listing the achievements of his father and veteran party leader Zubair Khan in Ramgarh during the last four decades with the promise to take forward his legacy. Mr. Zubair Khan, the sitting Ramgarh MLA, died on September 14 after a prolonged illness.

During his campaign in the small and dusty villages of the Assembly constituency for the November 13 byelection, Mr. Aryaan Khan, 28, has sought to reach out to the electorate as the young face of Congress eager to work for their welfare. The law graduate, who runs a fitness centre, expects to get the sympathy votes, which was probably a key factor in the party’s decision to field him as its candidate.

Mr. Zubair Khan, the four-time MLA who also served as the All India Congress Committee secretary, was facing health issues since this year’s Lok Sabha election because of his excruciating campaign schedule. Though he hailed from Alwar, his body was buried at the graveyard in Ramgarh to strengthen the family’s connection with the constituency.

In a series of election meetings held in the villages such as Badi Pokhar, Nakachpur, Sahdoli, Kesroli, and Untwal over the weekend, Mr. Aryaan Khan was emphatic about his father’s political legacy, while affirming that his values of honesty, public service and deep sensitivity towards people would guide him. “It is our responsibility to realise the unfulfilled dreams of Zubair Khan Ji,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh are among the senior Congress leaders who have accompanied Mr. Aryaan Khan in his election campaign. Mr. Jully said in one of the meetings that Mr. Aryaan Khan would prove to be the “true son” of Ramgarh and take the region to the path of progress.

Village elder Asu Khan in Sahdoli told The Hindu that the Meo Muslim voters, who enjoyed the majority in Ramgarh, were willing to give an opportunity to Mr. Aryaan Khan because of his young age and political background. “Aryaan worked for booth management as an ordinary party worker during the last two elections. He is conversant with the local politics,” he said.

All India Meo Sabha secretary Deen Mohammed said the Congress’s representation at its traditional seat would reflect the people’s desire for continuation of development works despite the party being in Opposition in the State. Congress party worker Manoj Meghwal in Untwal village affirmed that Dalits would join hands with Meos to ensure the Congress candidate’s victory.

The voters in the constituency expect their next MLA to bring the irrigation waters from the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, initiated by the previous Congress regime, as early as possible. The establishment of new industrial areas would benefit the region because of its proximity to the national capital, while a trauma centre would help the people in health emergency, according to the voters.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has sought to show a united face with the candidature of Sukhwant Singh, who had fought the 2023 Assembly election as an Independent. There is no rebel candidate this time, as the party has convinced its 2023 candidate Jai Ahuja, the nephew of former MLA Gyandev Ahuja, not to oppose Mr. Singh.

