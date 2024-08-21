Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination as BJP candidate from Rajasthan

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu filed his nomination papers as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Rajya Sabha byelection from Rajasthan in Jaipur on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). The Rajya Sabha seat from the State fell vacant when Congress MP K.C. Venugopal resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Alappuzha in Kerala.

Mr. Bittu, serving as the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, is set to get elected unopposed to the Upper House of the Parliament because of the ruling BJP’s comfortable majority in the State Assembly. The Rajya Sabha candidate requires 98 votes from the Assembly for his victory. While the BJP has 114 MLAs, the Opposition Congress has 66 members in the House.

Congress not to contest

Given its low numbers in the Assembly, the Congress has decided not to field any candidate for the Rajya Sabha from the State. Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the BJP had the majority needed to win the bypoll, and his party would “respect democracy” by not contesting the election. “We believe in democracy and we know that our strength is not enough to win the bypoll,” he said.

Mr. Bittu was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy CMs Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel during the filing of his nomination in the office of the Returning Officer and Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma. BJP State president Madan Rathore was also present.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on August 22, while August 27 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. The polling, if required, will take place on September 3, and counting will be done on the same day.

Lost LS poll

Rajasthan has 10 Rajya Sabha seats, one of which has fallen vacant. Of the nine other seats, the BJP holds four and the Congress has five. Mr. Bittu attended a BJP Legislature Party meeting before filing the nomination papers and expressed gratitude for his selection as the candidate from Rajasthan.

Mr. Bittu, a three-time Lok Sabha MP and the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, switched loyalties from the Congress to the BJP in March this year. Despite then losing the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana in Punjab, he was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers. He needs to be elected to either House of Parliament within six months of his appointment to continue as a Minister.

After filing his nomination, Mr. Bittu told journalists that he would work for the progress of Rajasthan. “I am glad that Rajasthan has become my Karma Bhoomi [land of action] and I will represent the State in the Union Council of Ministers,” Mr. Bittu said. He also went to the BJP State headquarters, where he was welcomed by party leaders and workers at a function.

