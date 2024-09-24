GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajasthan’s potential as global industrial hub being explored with new initiatives

Ms. Kumari said Bhilwara’s status as the textile hub would also be promoted with greater efforts

Published - September 24, 2024 07:18 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said at a regional conference on Monday that Bhilwara’s status as the textile hub would be promoted with greater efforts

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said at a regional conference on Monday that Bhilwara's status as the textile hub would be promoted with greater efforts

Rajasthan’s potential as a global industrial hub is being explored with new initiatives such as the “Rising Rajasthan” investment summit to be organised in December this year. The State government has invited business leaders and entrepreneurs to make investments and taken steps to create a business-friendly environment.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said at a regional conference in Bhilwara on Monday (September 23, 2024) that the tourism and agriculture sectors of the State would appear on the world map with “collective efforts” for attracting investments and creating employment in these areas. Ms. Kumari said Bhilwara’s status as the textile hub would also be promoted with greater efforts.

Ms. Kumari holds the finance, tourism, public works department and women and child development portfolios. She said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) could make the women self-reliant and push the State towards speedy growth.

Global investment summit

The Deputy CM said the global investment summit would present new opportunities for investments in the fields such as renewable energy, minerals, textiles, automobile and tourism and enable the investors to take up new projects. She called upon the entrepreneurs to get the maximum benefits from such events.

State Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also attended the regional conference, in which the representatives of industrial units functioning in 160 industrial areas across the State participated.

