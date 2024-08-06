Rajasthan’s first aviation academy launched at Kishangarh airport

Rajasthan’s first flight training academy has been launched at Kishangarh airport in Ajmer district. The focus will be on cutting-edge technology and innovative teaching methods. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the Avyanna Aviation Academy in Kishangarh on Sunday.

Mr. Sharma said the aviation sector was making rapid progress and would help expand business opportunities in the State. The State Government would take care of all requirements at Kishangarh airport, including the acquisition of land for expansion, he said.

The Chief Minister said the new academy would help in the growth of economic activities in Kishangarh, which had emerged as a major business centre because of its marble and granite industry. “I am confident that this centre will provide an opportunity for youth to build careers in the aviation sector and establish Kishangarh as a major centre of aviation training,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma said the Centre had approved 21 greenfield airports across the country and taken steps to increase the number of air passengers and promote regional connectivity by upgrading under-serviced air routes. More than 1.41 crore domestic passengers had benefited from the Centre’s UDAN scheme, he said.

Mr. Sharma said traffic was increasing at Sanganer airport in Jaipur as well as at Kishangarh airport. “This will boost tourism in Rajasthan. The improvement in air connectivity in the State will also promote other industries along with tourism,” he said.

Among others, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, who represents the Ajmer constituency in Lok Sabha, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, and Kishangarh Airport Director B.L. Meena attended the inaugural ceremony.