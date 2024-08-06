GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan’s first aviation academy launched at Kishangarh airport

Published - August 06, 2024 05:01 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flags off a Cessna aircraft during the inauguration ceremony of the newly established flight training center ‘Avyanaya Aviation Academy’, at Kishangarh Airport in Ajmer on Sunday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flags off a Cessna aircraft during the inauguration ceremony of the newly established flight training center ‘Avyanaya Aviation Academy’, at Kishangarh Airport in Ajmer on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan’s first flight training academy has been launched at Kishangarh airport in Ajmer district. The focus will be on cutting-edge technology and innovative teaching methods. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the Avyanna Aviation Academy in Kishangarh on Sunday.

Mr. Sharma said the aviation sector was making rapid progress and would help expand business opportunities in the State. The State Government would take care of all requirements at Kishangarh airport, including the acquisition of land for expansion, he said.

The Chief Minister said the new academy would help in the growth of economic activities in Kishangarh, which had emerged as a major business centre because of its marble and granite industry. “I am confident that this centre will provide an opportunity for youth to build careers in the aviation sector and establish Kishangarh as a major centre of aviation training,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma said the Centre had approved 21 greenfield airports across the country and taken steps to increase the number of air passengers and promote regional connectivity by upgrading under-serviced air routes. More than 1.41 crore domestic passengers had benefited from the Centre’s UDAN scheme, he said.

Mr. Sharma said traffic was increasing at Sanganer airport in Jaipur as well as at Kishangarh airport. “This will boost tourism in Rajasthan. The improvement in air connectivity in the State will also promote other industries along with tourism,” he said.

Among others, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, who represents the Ajmer constituency in Lok Sabha, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, and Kishangarh Airport Director B.L. Meena attended the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.