Rajasthan’s denial of relief proves Modi guarantees were false: Gehlot

The Congress on June 12 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan of going back on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees by withdrawing reliefs given by the previous regime. One important scheme the Congress government started was the free supply of 100 units of electricity to domestic consumers.

Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the BJP government was refusing relief to new domestic power consumers as well as those who could not register themselves earlier. This will affect about 30 lakh consumers. In contrast, the electricity bills of 1.04 crore consumers were zero as part of inflation relief during the Congress regime, Mr. Gehlot said.

“Our government organised inflation relief camps and launched as many as 10 relief schemes for the public. Mr. Modi ‘guaranteed’ during the [2023] Assembly election that these schemes would continue, but the BJP government is proving these guarantees were false,” Mr. Gehlot said in a post on X.

The former CM said the State Government had also failed to reduce petrol and diesel prices to bring them on par with Gujarat and Haryana, as promised by the BJP. It is also showing no inclination of wanting to strengthen schemes already in existence to provide relief from inflation. “This is a reality check of this government’s intentions. Its truth is coming out before the public,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Mr. Gehlot also remarked on the lack of representation for the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) in the Union Cabinet and said the two parties should have extended support to the BJP government at the Centre from outside to avoid the “humiliation.” This would have saved the dignity and respect of the two parties, he said.

“The JD (U) and TDP should not forget that the BJP has a history of expansion by eliminating regional parties. The YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and Biju Janata Dal in Odisha are the latest examples of this,” Mr. Gehlot said, adding that the neglect of JD(U) and TDP at the beginning of the NDA government indicated that they were going to be the BJP’s next targets.