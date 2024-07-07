Rajasthan tribals seek budgetary support for sustainable agriculture, nutrition

Ahead of the 2024-25 Budget to be presented in the State Assembly on July 10, the tribal communities in southern Rajasthan have sought allocations for supporting sustainable agriculture, nutrition, and indigenous seed cultivation. The budgetary plans should focus on water, forests, soil, livestock, and seeds to ensure economic growth of tribal-dominated areas, according to the tribals.

The tribal groups have sent their suggestions to the Finance Ministry in response to its invitation, while affirming that the comprehensive programmes focusing on livelihood promotion and integration of traditional farm practices into skill development would enhance the rural economy. Tribals have also recommended distribution of small millet seeds in the health and nutrition programmes.

The memorandum submitted by the tribal organisations has called for establishment of a maize excellence centre in Banswara to promote the traditional maize cultivation and distribution of indigenous maize seeds in place of hybrid seeds through the Rajasthan State Seeds Corporation.

“For supporting sustainable agriculture and improving nutritional outcomes, the distribution of small millet seeds such as Ragi, Kodo, Kutki, Cheena, and Kang should be taken up and included in the Public Distribution System, Integrated Child Development Services, and midday meals scheme,” the memorandum said.

Additionally, the establishment of community seed management centres at the panchayat level will enhance production of local variety seeds using traditional farming methods, thereby promoting self-reliance among the farmers, according to the tribals. New budgetary provisions for seed exchange programmes and the establishment of seed storage facilities were also requested.

The tribal groups also recommended inclusion of legumes, such as moong, as a third crop alongside rabi and kharif crops to boost soil fertility. Additionally, they said the household-level composting to convert animal dung into manure should be encouraged along with the diversified cropping practices and organic fertilisation methods.

To foster sustainable energy practices, the tribal groups have requested that the programmes on decentralised renewable energy technologies be launched to mitigate the effects of climate change and grids be established in the tribal areas to enable the transfer of energy generated from solar plants.

Jayesh Joshi, secretary of Banswara-based voluntary group Vaagdhara, working on the tribal livelihood issues, said on Saturday that these steps would not only bolster local employment opportunities for tribals but would also reduce migration, combat malnutrition among tribal children and foster sustainable development.

“These measures will also play a crucial role in addressing social polarisation within the tribal areas,” Mr. Joshi said. Special incentive programmes to revitalise local vegetation such as Mahua, Timru, and mango trees, implementation of village forest projects through MGNREGA, fostering of food forest initiatives and the promotion of local products to enhance livelihoods and preserve cultural heritage would ensure progress of tribal communities and preserve their identity, he said.

