Rajasthan tribal movement sowing indigenous seeds hopes to reap a harvest of resilience

A popular movement to preserve indigenous seed varieties — many on the verge of extinction — in the tribal-dominated regions of southern Rajasthan is helping to promote not just crop diversity but also climate resilience.

Thousands of tribal people, from about 1,000 villages and hamlets in the tribal belt at the tri-junction of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, took part in a series of Beej Utsavs, or seed festivals, held in the last week of June. About 90 such events were held, giving participants a chance to learn the techniques of preserving indigenous seeds for use in different crop seasons.

The seed festivals, which witnessed massive participation from women tribal farmers, exhibited traditional seeds and held interactive sessions on their properties and significance. The tribals were encouraged to protect their rich heritage of biodiversity through farm practices handed down through several generations.

Spreading the word

At Sera Nagla village in Banswara district, members of the Bheel community gathered around a few tables on which the indigenous millet crop seeds were displayed. The seeds, brought by some women farmers, were taken away in small amounts by others who needed them. The participants were encouraged to tell other farmers in their villages about what they had learned at the event and also share a few seeds with them.

Typically, 40 to 80 farmers from four to 15 villages participated in each such seed festival. At the end of the interactive assemblies, the farmers took a pledge to protect and save indigenous seeds by developing the habit of using them in their regular agricultural practice.

“Indigenous seeds are an important legacy preserved by tribal communities in the midst of the increasing influence of multi-national companies in the agriculture sector. Beej Utsav forms part of our campaign to promote the use of seeds matching the local environment and presenting it as a practice that can be replicated elsewhere,” Jayesh Joshi, secretary of the Banswara-based voluntary group Vaagdhara, told The Hindu.

Vaagdhara, which works on tribal livelihood issues, was the main organiser of the Beej Utsav events, which were facilitated by other tribal rights groups, such as Krishi Evum Adivasi Swaraj Sangathan, Gram Swaraj Samooh, Saksham Samooh, and Baal Swaraj.

Environmentally sustainable

Mr. Joshi said the indigenous seed varieties were “inherently compatible” with the local farming conditions and were economically practical and environmentally more sustainable than the high-yielding varieties being used in today’s fields. Besides, these seeds are pest-resistant and require very limited use of chemical pesticides.

Farmers in the tribal belt mostly practise rainfed cultivation, growing paddy, maize, pulses, moong, and wheat. Additionally, women in tribal households often grow a variety of vegetables in their kitchen gardens to meet the family’s needs. If developed into a habit, the preservation of indigenous seeds will provide much-needed support to tribal families in emergency situations.

Over 50 indigenous seed varieties were displayed at the Beej Utsav events, catalogued as grains, pulses, vegetables, and other plants. Those farmers who have diligently worked to preserve seeds in their respective areas were honoured as ‘Beej Mitra’ and ‘Beej Mata’.

Traditional techniques

Saksham Samooh, based in Sangela village in Banswara district’s Garhi tehsil, has used traditional techniques to fill the seeds in sacks, seal them, and store them in the granary for the next crop season. Similarly, in order to get vegetable seeds, women allow their vegetables to ripen and later let them dry, separating the seeds and storing them.

Speaking at one of the village assemblies in Kanela, seed expert Prashant Thorat pointed out that 70% of the seeds have now shifted from farmers to the market and the Central and State governments are forced to spend crores of rupees on newer hybrid seeds. “Because of the hybrid seeds, the expenditure on irrigation, fertilisers, and pesticides is constantly increasing and turning agriculture into a loss-making activity,” he said.

With the onset of the monsoon, and kharif sowing set to start, these seed-swapping activities could begin to change the fortunes of farmers in this region.

