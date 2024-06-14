Rajasthan to review new districts formed in Congress tenure

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s decision to appoint a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the present status of 17 new districts and three divisions carved out during the previous Congress regime in Rajasthan has led to a political slugfest here. Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has questioned the move and accused the BJP of acting with “wrong intentions”.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee, whose convener will be Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, will have Ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary, Suresh Rawat, and Hemant Meena as its members, according to an order issued by the Revenue and Colonisation Department late on Wednesday night.

The five-member panel’s mandate will be to examine the status of new districts and divisions in the “current perspective” and review their administrative jurisdiction, requirements for smooth functioning, and availability of financial resources. Though Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been appointed in the newly created districts, they are functioning without proper office buildings and with limited resources, while there are disputes between several districts about their borders and jurisdiction.

The Ashok Gehlot government had created 17 new districts and three new divisions in August 2023, based on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by former civil servant Ram Lubhaya. Three more districts were created in October 2023, ahead of the Assembly election, taking the total number of districts in the State to 53.

The BJP had raised questions on carving out new districts and termed it a waste of resources. While the claim for creating new districts was made at about 50 places in 24 districts during the last decade, most of the new districts were carved out in the regions where the Congress had registered victory in the 2018 Assembly election.

Following the Congress government’s decision, the people in several parts of the State resorted to bandhs and staged protests for several days against either the proposed inclusion of certain areas or ignoring the demand for new districts. However, the government said it had taken into account several factors, such as geographical area, population, distances within the existing districts and administrative requirements.

Mr. Gehlot on Thursday questioned the BJP’s intent behind appointing the Cabinet Sub-Committee and defended his government’s decision to create new districts. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Gehlot said the move was aimed at enhancing administrative capacity and improving service delivery across the State.

“There was a dire need for new districts in a big State like Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh, which is smaller than Rajasthan in the geographical area, has 55 districts. A smaller state like Chhattisgarh also has 33 districts. Our government created new districts to enhance administrative capacity and improve service delivery and posted Collectors, SPs and other officers there,” Mr. Gehlot said.

The former CM said the review to be undertaken by the BJP government could either take into consideration the State’s geographical conditions and developmental needs or, conversely, overturn the previous government’s decision for “political reasons” and put the interests of the people of the State at stake.

The Ram Lubhaya Committee had considered memorandums and charters of demand received from the public, elected representatives, and legislators before making its recommendations. The panel’s tenure was extended by six months in 2023.

Interestingly, another committee headed by retired Indian Administrative Service officer Parmesh Chandra was appointed in 2014 during the BJP regime headed by Vasundhara Raje, but there was no progress after it submitted its report. The Congress government took the decision to create new districts after a gap of 15 years.

Pratapgarh in southern Rajasthan was the last district carved out of Udaipur, Banswara and Chittorgarh in 2008. The districts created in 2023 were Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal, Neem Ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumbar, Sanchore, and Shahpura, while Jaipur was divided into Jaipur North and Jaipur South and Jodhpur into Jodhpur East and Jodhpur West.