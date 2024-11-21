 />
Rajasthan to have integrated clean energy policy; MoUs worth ₹6.57 lakh crore signed

Rajasthan launches clean energy policy with ₹6.57 lakh crore investments, aiming to become an energy-surplus State

Published - November 21, 2024 05:17 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
“The new clean energy policy would help the State in making a transition to renewable sources, as it hosted the world’s largest solar park with a capacity of 2,245 MW and was getting over 325 days of sunshine in a year,” Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

An integrated clean energy policy, to be launched shortly in Rajasthan, will provide a series of new incentives in the energy sector, including the newer segments of renewable energy, such as pump storage, green hydrogen, battery storage, and bio-energy. The State government exchanged agreements worth ₹6.57 lakh crore with the investors in the energy sector in Jaipur on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, in whose presence the memorandums of understanding were signed at an energy pre-summit, said the State government was trying to make Rajasthan an energy-surplus State that could not only meet its own demand but also help others in their requirements.

“The new clean energy policy would help the State in making a transition to renewable sources, as it hosted the world’s largest solar park with a capacity of 2,245 MW and was getting over 325 days of sunshine in a year,” Mr. Sharma said. The energy pre-summit was organised ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit-2024 scheduled for December.

The MoUs signed on Wednesday (November 21, 2024) have proposed to set up projects across various segments of the renewable energy and power generation sector, including solar, wind, green hydrogen, hybrid, pump storage, battery storage, and green ammonia projects. Mr. Sharma said the on-ground implementation of the investment proposals would generate about 70,000 new jobs in the State.

“Rajasthan presents limitless opportunities in the solar and wind energy sector,” Mr. Sharma said. Minister of State for Energy Heeralal Nagar, Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation’s chairperson Alok Gupta, power discoms’ chairperson Aarti Dogra and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant were among those who addressed the pre-summit.

