Rajasthan to bring new policy on pumped storage projects to promote renewable energy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan will shortly bring a new policy on pumped storage projects as part of its efforts to promote renewable energy. As many as eight potential locations have been identified in the State for establishing these projects with the capacity of 7,100 MW power for supply to electricity grids reliant on solar and wind power.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said the State would soon become self-reliant in the energy sector with steps being taken to strengthen renewable sources. “A clear and concrete policy on pumped storage projects will help attract investors and ensure environment protection,” Mr. Sharma said at a meeting with energy developers.

Mr. Sharma said the upcoming policy would provide guidelines to investors on the establishment and operation of pumped storage projects, and facilitate financing of these enterprises. He asked developers to send their suggestions, which would be examined and included in the new policy.

Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation’s Managing Director Nathmal Didel said work on the pumped storage projects had been taken up under the provisions of the State’s wind and hybrid energy policy of 2019 and the renewable energy policy of 2023. Several developers were associated with these ventures, he said.

The State’s first standalone pumped storage project of 1,800 MW has received the approval for its initiation in the Shahbad area of Baran district, where it will be installed in the Kuno river basin. The river, which originates form the Vindhya mountain range in Madhya Pradesh, is a vital source of water for the Kuno National Park’s diverse flora and fauna.

