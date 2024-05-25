ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan: Six more deaths reported due to heat stroke as mercury soars to 49 degrees Celsius

Published - May 25, 2024 03:25 am IST - Jaipur

According to Rajasthan’s Disaster Management and Relief Department, three people died in Balotra, and one each in Bhilwara, Bikaner, and Jodhpur

PTI

Women cover their faces to protect from heat as they arrive at a polling station to cast their votes during the first phase of the general election, in Bikaner district, Rajasthan, on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Six more deaths due to suspected heat stroke were reported in Rajasthan, where the mercury soared to 49 degrees Celsius, officials said on Friday.

There were reports of five deaths due to suspected heat stroke in the state on Thursday as well.

Many parts of the state remained in the grip of severe heat conditions during the day.

According to Met Centre Jaipur, Phalodi was the hottest place in the state with 49 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature in Jaisalmer was 48.3 degrees Celsius, in Barmer 48.2 degrees Celsuis, in Jodhpur 47.6 degrees Celsius, in Kota 46.7 degrees Celsius, in Ganganagar 46.6 degrees Celsius, in Bikaner 45.8 degrees Celsius, in Churu 44.8 degrees Celsius and in Jaipur 42.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to Rajasthan's Disaster Management and Relief Department, three people died in Balotra, and one each in Bhilwara, Bikaner, and Jodhpur.

Prima facie it is suspected that they died of heat stroke, they said, adding that post-mortem reports are awaited.

In view of the weather office's warning of extreme heat conditions in the state, Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh has issued instructions to ensure robust arrangements for the prevention and treatment of heatwave-related illnesses in all medical institutions.

She has also instructed that coolers, fans, air conditioners, and water coolers be kept functional in all the hospitals and that any necessary arrangements to address the heatwave be completed within three days.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / heatwave

