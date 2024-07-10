Rajasthan set to emerge as hub of solar power components with changes in renewable energy policy

Rajasthan is set to emerge as the hub of assembling and manufacturing of solar power components following the changes made in the renewable energy policy for land allotment to the projects at concessional rates. The BJP government is taking steps to make the State self-reliant in power sector with the promotion of solar energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Cabinet had earlier this month amended the renewable energy policy as well as the rules governing the allotment of land for renewable energy-based power plants for attracting investments in the power sector. This will facilitate the production of 1 MW power on two hectares of land and create new opportunities for investment and employment along with an increase in revenue generation.

Minister of State for Energy Heeralal Nagar said in Jaipur on Tuesday that the setting up of solar component units at the State level would significantly reduce the manufacturing costs of solar panels, solar cables and aluminium structures. “As an emerging sector, solar energy is the need of the future and there are immense possibilities for investment in it in the desert State,” Mr. Nagar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nagar interacted with the representatives of the Rajasthan Solar Association at an event organised at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, while assuring them of the State government’s support. The Minister said the suggestions given by entrepreneurs in the sector would be considered for making further changes in the policy and rules.

Mr. Nagar pointed out that the promotion of solar energy would facilitate the utilisation of natural solar radiation available in abundance in the State. The State government had given work orders for over 4,460 MW for solarisation of feeders under the PM-KUSUM Scheme and some plants producing 5,000 MW power would be brought within the scheme shortly, he said.

Farmers joining the PM-KUSUM Scheme are using their barren land for power generation, even as the State government has speeded up the work for installation of rooftop solar plants in 5 lakh houses under the Prime Minister’s ‘Surya Ghar Yojana’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.