Rajasthan Minister regrets ‘DNA test’ jibe at tribal leader Roat

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed regret in the Assembly on Thursday over his remark against tribals.

“They (tribals) are the best part of Hindu society, I don’t believe in speaking negatively about them. So, if the Opposition or any tribal brother has been hurt by my speech, or my words, then I express regret,” the Minister said.

A war of words had broken out between Mr. Dilawar and Banswara’s newly elected MP Rajkumar Roat on June 22. Mr. Roat, who is the leader of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), said that he belonged to the tribal community and believed in a different faith system from organised religions, including Hinduism.

On this, Mr. Dilawar had said, “If the BAP leaders do not consider themselves Hindus, then we will get their DNA tested.” Congress and BAP MLAs had protested against the Minister in the budget session of the Assembly.

Talking to the reporters on Thursday, Mr. Roat said: “Dilawar has apologised not from his heart but out of compulsion. Unlike earlier, the tribal community will not accept if anything is commented against it. He should resign from the post.”

