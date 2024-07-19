ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Minister regrets ‘DNA test’ jibe at tribal leader Roat

Published - July 19, 2024 09:45 am IST - Jaipur

PTI

Madan Dilawar. File photo

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed regret in the Assembly on Thursday over his remark against tribals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They (tribals) are the best part of Hindu society, I don’t believe in speaking negatively about them. So, if the Opposition or any tribal brother has been hurt by my speech, or my words, then I express regret,” the Minister said.

A war of words had broken out between Mr. Dilawar and Banswara’s newly elected MP Rajkumar Roat on June 22. Mr. Roat, who is the leader of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), said that he belonged to the tribal community and believed in a different faith system from organised religions, including Hinduism.

On this, Mr. Dilawar had said, “If the BAP leaders do not consider themselves Hindus, then we will get their DNA tested.” Congress and BAP MLAs had protested against the Minister in the budget session of the Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Talking to the reporters on Thursday, Mr. Roat said: “Dilawar has apologised not from his heart but out of compulsion. Unlike earlier, the tribal community will not accept if anything is commented against it. He should resign from the post.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Rajasthan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US