In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred over 100 IAS officers, including the divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Banswara.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the order released by the Department of Personnel on Thursday (September 5, 2024) night, 96 officers have been transferred while 10 IAS officers, who were awaiting posting order, have got the new posting.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Department Akhil Arora and Principal Secretary of Home Department Anand Kumar have not been changed. Arora was also the ACS of the finance department during the Congress rule.

Mr. Kumar has been in the same department since 2022.

In the reshuffle, the divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Banswara have also been transferred besides the collectors of 13 districts, including Jaipur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.