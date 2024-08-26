Rajasthan government to position State as medical tourist destination

The BJP government in Rajasthan has decided to give a big push to medical tourism, for which it will shortly launch a ‘Heal in Rajasthan’ policy to attract international visitors. A medical value travel committee has been appointed to take decisions in this respect and formulate the policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government’s Medical and Health Department has engaged with private hospitals, tour operators and other stakeholders to get suggestions for the policy with focus on wellness, rejuvenation and traditional medicine-based treatments to develop Jaipur and other cities as popular medical tourist destinations.

Discussions held

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Shubhra Singh held discussions with the stakeholders on the draft policy here, while pointing out that the State government had made an allocation of 8.26% of the Budget this year to the health sector, which was the highest so far. Ms. Singh said the medical infrastructure was being developed rapidly in the State.

Ms. Singh said the State government aimed at positioning Rajasthan as a model in healthcare through policy decisions, creation of opportunities for investment and employment, and growth in related industries such as pharmaceuticals and hospitality.

The medical value travel committee will include representatives from various departments and organisations, while the Medical and Health Department will work closely with the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for creating high-level facilities to attract people from other States and abroad needing medical intervention.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.