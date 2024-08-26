GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan government to position State as medical tourist destination

‘Heal in Rajasthan’ policy to be launched soon; committee appointed to formulate policy

Updated - August 26, 2024 11:06 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 11:05 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP government in Rajasthan has decided to give a big push to medical tourism, for which it will shortly launch a ‘Heal in Rajasthan’ policy to attract international visitors. A medical value travel committee has been appointed to take decisions in this respect and formulate the policy.

The State government’s Medical and Health Department has engaged with private hospitals, tour operators and other stakeholders to get suggestions for the policy with focus on wellness, rejuvenation and traditional medicine-based treatments to develop Jaipur and other cities as popular medical tourist destinations.

Discussions held

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Shubhra Singh held discussions with the stakeholders on the draft policy here, while pointing out that the State government had made an allocation of 8.26% of the Budget this year to the health sector, which was the highest so far. Ms. Singh said the medical infrastructure was being developed rapidly in the State.

Ms. Singh said the State government aimed at positioning Rajasthan as a model in healthcare through policy decisions, creation of opportunities for investment and employment, and growth in related industries such as pharmaceuticals and hospitality.

The medical value travel committee will include representatives from various departments and organisations, while the Medical and Health Department will work closely with the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for creating high-level facilities to attract people from other States and abroad needing medical intervention.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / health treatment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.