Rajasthan government eases process to extend lease period for quarrying minor minerals

In a step towards decentralisation of power in the mining sector, the BJP government in Rajasthan has given authority to mining engineers to extend the lease period for leaseholders to quarry minor minerals. The decision will save thousands of leaseholders their time and money.

With the simplification of the process for extending the lease period, the leaseholders will not be required to apply at different levels, and they may approach the local assistant engineers in the Mines and Minerals Department for the purpose. The development conforms to the BJP government’s emphasis on “ease of doing business”.

Principal Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) T. Ravikanth said here on Friday that a notification issued recently had reduced the security amount for auction of plots measuring less than one hectare from ₹10 lakh to ₹2 lakh, which would enable more people to apply for mineral lease.

For the extension of lease period, the leaseholders were earlier required to apply in the offices of the Mines Director, Additional Director (Mines) and Superintending Engineer (Mines and Minerals). Mr. Ravikanth said the leaseholders can also deposit the security amount in five instalments after the extension of quarry licence period till 2040.

The minor minerals found in Rajasthan include masonry stone, limestone, marble, granite, feldspar, quartz and silica sand.