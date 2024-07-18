Rajasthan exploring scope for promoting coalbed methane, underground coal gasification

The Rajasthan government is exploring the scope for promoting coalbed methane and underground coal gasification with the lignite reserves available in the State to evolve a model of gas-based economy. The research and development in these spheres is expected to help in the identification and growth of additional sources of energy.

The crude oil is at present being produced from 21 wells in Baghewala and natural gas from 19 wells in Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan. Mines and Petroleum Secretary Anandhi said here on Wednesday that underground coal gasification, besides being a new source of energy, would also be a viable option for decarbonisation in order to reduce the carbon intensity.

“Systematic research in this field will ensure utilisation of natural resources for energy production. The coalbed methane has become an important source of energy in the countries such as the U.S., Canada and Australia,” Ms. Anandhi said at an interaction with the officials of Oil India Limited.

While the Mines and Petroleum Secretary laid emphasis on an increase in the production of crude oil and gas after an effective exploration, Oil India Executive Director Agadh Medhi said the public sector undertaking would be willing to work in the field of compressed biogas in the municipal areas of Rajasthan.

