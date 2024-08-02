Rajasthan considering enactment of Uniform Civil Code, says Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan is considering bringing a Bill for enactment of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A timeframe for introduction of the Bill is yet to be decided, though the State government is studying a similar Bill passed in Uttarakhand, where the legislation to establish a common set of personal laws has been enacted.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said in the State Assembly here on Thursday that the Bill would be brought by the government at an “appropriate time” after considering all the aspects. “We will take into account all the relevant factors before introducing the Bill… The matter is under consideration,” he said.

Mr. Patel, who also holds the Law and Justice portfolio, made the statement during the Question Hour in response to a query of BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf, who had asked if the State government was planning to implement the UCC “on the lines of Uttarakhand”.

While the House was informed about tabling of the Bill after thorough evaluation during the ongoing budget session, two Ministers had promised earlier this year that the UCC would be implemented shortly in the State. Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal and Education Minister Madan Dilawar had stated after the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Bill that a similar law would be enacted in Rajasthan.

Though the BJP’s election manifestos have promised the UCC’s implementation over the years, the State government has so far not held any consultations with the stakeholders, including the Opposition Congress and other parties, in this respect. It has also not invited suggestions from the public for the draft Bill.

Uttarakhand is the first State in the country to enact the UCC, while BJP-ruled Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh have announced their plans to implement the Code. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also announced before the declaration of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results that a nationwide UCC would be implemented within the next five years if the BJP returned to power.