Rajasthan Congress MLA suspended for six months after night-long dharna

Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar was on Tuesday (August 6) suspended from the Rajasthan Assembly for six months following a night-long dharna staged by the Opposition legislators in the well of the House. The Congress MLAs had on Monday (August 5) prevented marshals from evicting Mr. Bhakar, who was initially suspended for the remaining period of the Assembly’s budget session.

Mr. Bhakar represents Didwana-Kuchaman district’s Ladnun Assembly constituency, from where he was elected in 2023 for the second consecutive term. Speaker Vasudev Devnani had earlier ordered his suspension following an uproar over the appointment of public prosecutors under the Criminal Procedure Code instead of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on Monday.

When the proceedings resumed on Tuesday, the protesting Congress MLAs refused to leave the House and continued shouting slogans. Mr. Devnani suspended Mr. Bhakar for six months over his “indecent behaviour” and then adjourned the Assembly sine die, while declaring the budget session as having concluded.

The House witnessed noisy scenes on Tuesday morning, as the Congress members trooped into the well and raised slogans. The Speaker said he would listen to the Congress members after Question Hour and asked the protesting MLAs to send Mr. Bhakar out of the House. Congress MLA Ramila Khadiya, who felt uneasy during the protest, was taken to the Assembly’s dispensary for examination by doctors.

Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg moved a motion for extension of Mr. Bhakar’s suspension, saying he had not left the House after being suspended earlier and the Opposition members were protecting him in an “unconstitutional gesture”. The Speaker accepted the motion and ordered Mr. Bhakar’s suspension for six months.

Mr. Devnani described the Opposition’s behaviour in the Assembly as deeply regrettable and contrary to the rules and conventions of the House. He said Mr. Bhakar had displayed disrespectful gestures towards the Chair, which was unheard of in the history of the State Assembly since 1952. “The Opposition taking the side of such a member is highly condemnable” he said.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully criticised the Speaker’s decision and said it was “unwarranted and completely unconstitutional”. Mr. Jully said the Bharatiya Janata Party government was taking action against elected representatives out of vengeance by destroying democratic norms, instead of paying attention to public issues such as water and power supply, law and order, and women’s safety.

Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condemned Mr. Bhakar’s suspension and forcible expulsion, saying it had emanated from the BJP government’s “dictatorial attitude” with which the elected representatives were mistreated.

Earlier, about 50 Congress MLAs staged a night-long dharna in the Assembly, as they put mattresses in the well and sang devotional songs. The trouble had erupted in the House on Monday when Mr. Jully raised the issue of appointment of public prosecutors and alleged that a Minister’s son was also among them. The Opposition members demanded a reply from the government on the matter.