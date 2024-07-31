Rajasthan Congress leader Dhariwal barred from Assembly proceedings for two days

Veteran Congress leader and former Minister Shanti Dhariwal was on Tuesday barred from taking part in the proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly for two days after he tendered an apology for using “unparliamentary language” in the House last week. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani gave the ruling while accepting Mr. Dhariwal’s expression of regret.

Mr. Dhariwal had used some abusive words against the presiding officer, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sandeep Sharma, and warned him against entering Kota, from where both of them were elected, during a debate on the State Budget on July 26. Mr. Dhariwal is an MLA from Kota North, while Mr. Sharma represents the Kota South constituency in the Assembly.

Mr. Devnani ruled that Mr. Dhariwal would be allowed to sit in the House but he would not be permitted to participate in the proceedings for the next two days. “You do not deserve to be a member of this House for the next four years because of your conduct. I am taking a lenient decision because of your apology and the request of the members of your party [Congress],” he said.

The Speaker earlier heard the views and opinions of the members cutting across party lines in the matter. BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani raised the matter during the debate on the demands for grants, and Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel spoke in his support.

The Speaker directed Mr. Dhariwal to maintain good conduct in future and refrain from indulging in any activity which hurts the dignity of the House. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra also apologised for Mr. Dhariwal’s language.

While admitting his mistake, Mr. Dhariwal, who was the Urban Development & Housing Minister in the previous Congress regime, said he had no intention of insulting the Chair, which he had always treated as supreme. “Mr. Sharma is my son’s friend and we enjoy very cordial relations. Whenever we meet, we talk about light-hearted things,” he said.

