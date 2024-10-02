Rajasthan CM promotes incentive package for investors in Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met prospective investors in Delhi on Tuesday (October 2, 2024) to encourage them to take advantage of a special incentive package for investments in his State. He also spoke about the burgeoning opportunities, favourable policies and infrastructure development in the State.

Mr. Sharma addressed a conclave of the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) and a meeting of the Confederation of India Industry (CII) in New Delhi ahead of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ global investment summit-2024 scheduled for December. He affirmed that the State Government was committed to making Rajasthan the “capital of investment.”

The Chief Minister provided detailed information about the extensive investment opportunities, favourable policy environment, advanced infrastructure facilities, skilled manpower, and the special incentive package for investors.

Mr. Sharma invited leading industrialists and investors to participate in the summit, which will be held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11. He said investing in Rajasthan would benefit CPSEs considering the immense potential in sectors such as renewable energy, defence manufacturing, petrochemicals, and tourism.

Senior officials of over 50 CPSEs attended the conclave. The CPSEs represented at the event included Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Electronics, Container Corporation of India, NTPC, SAIL, IREDA, PGCIL, Indian Oil, NTPC, Solar Energy Corporation of India, ITDC, FCI, NPCIL, National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), and IRCTC.

