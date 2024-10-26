Rajasthan CM inaugurates terminal 1 of Jaipur international airport

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the terminal 1 of the Jaipur international airport on Saturday (October 26, 2024) for arrival and departure of international flights exclusively. The terminal, which will become operational from October 27 midnight, will have 15 lakh passenger capacity per annum.

The airport, situated in Sanganer township on the outskirts of Jaipur, will now have two terminals, as the terminal 2 is already operational for domestic flights. The terminal 1 has been started for passengers with its renovation after a gap of 11 years.

The Jaipur international airport is operated by Adani Group, which took over its management, development and operations through the public private partnership in October 2021 on a lease for 50 years. Adani Group’s director (airports) Jeet Adani was among those who attended the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sharma said the heritage look of the new terminal, showcasing the Pink City’s architecture, sculpture and cultural heritage, would attract foreign tourists in large numbers. He said the participants from all over the world in the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit-2024, scheduled for December, would also experience the terminal’s heritage beauty.

The revamped terminal would play an important role in promoting tourism and boosting investments in the State, Mr. Sharma said. Designed with a fusion of modern amenities and Rajasthan’s rich cultural traditions, the terminal has 10 immigration counters for outgoing passengers in the departure lobby and 14 in the arrival lobby, in addition to duty-free outlets, lounge, medical room and 24-hour ambulance service.